Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has confirmed left-back Denver Hume has rejected their latest contract offer.

Sunderland left-back Denver Hume’s contract at the Stadium of Light came to an end earlier this summer, opening the door for him to move on as a free agent.

The Black Cats have been persistent in their efforts to tie the academy graduate down to a new deal.

However, their efforts have been unsuccessful. Now, it has been revealed that the League One side’s latest offer to Hume has also been knocked back.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson provided an update on the state of play as they look to tie Hume down to a new deal.

As quoted by The Northern Echo, the Black Cats boss confirmed their “best offer” has been declined by the 23-year-old left-back. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“In terms of negotiations, they’re been considered,” Johnson said.

“The best offer has been put forward, the best offer has been declined.”

With Hume turning down Sunderland’s latest offer, it will be interesting to see what the Black Cats’ latest move is.

Sunderland’s left-back situation

Despite the fact Hume has rejected the club’s latest offer, Sunderland’s left-back situation is looking a lot better now Dennis Cirkin has arrived.

The promising defender joined from Spurs on Wednesday. However, he is the only natural left-back in Johnson’s senior ranks, so another addition in the role will be needed before the end of the month.

What could be next for Hume?

Having rejected the League One side’s approaches, it will be interesting to see how Hume’s situation pans out this summer.

The Northumberland-born ace is available on a free transfer following his Sunderland departure, but the club would be due a compensation fee if he moves elsewhere.