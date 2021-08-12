Hull City manager Grant McCann has ruled Mallik Wilks out of this weekend’s clash v QPR.

Wilks, 22, won’t be featuring for Hull City against QPR this weekend ‘following a tackle he took last weekend’.

The Englishman started in the 4-1 win over Preston North End but came off with 10 minutes to go. He was then left out of the Tigers’ home loss to Wigan Athletic in the Carabao Cup and now McCann says he’ll be absent this weekend too:

🗣️GM: We'll have 5 players back for the weekend. Callum Elder has trained all week, while Randell Williams, Ryan Longman, Tommy Mayer and Sean McLoughlin have also been training. We will be without Mallik Wilks though following a tackle he took last weekend. — Hull City (@HullCity) August 12, 2021

Malik scored 19 goals in League One last season. He played a crucial part in Hull’s eventual title win and he’ll be a key player for them this season, as his side vie to retain their Championship status.

QPR test

Mark Warburton’s side will provide a huge challenge for Hull this weekend. QPR after a positive summer in the transfer market are being tipped for a top-six spot by many and after a slow start to the Championship season v Millwall, they’ll be raring to get a win away at Hull this weekend.

But the Tigers are going to be no pushovers. When they conceded early on v Preston last weekend it looked to have set the tone for a difficult campaign but instead, they came from behind to win 4-1.

It was a stunning turnaround and they’ll be hoping to take that momentum back to the Humber this weekend when they return to action in front of their home supporters. The absence of Wilks though is a damning one and it could swing the game in favour of the visitors.