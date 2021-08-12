Lincoln City have had a bid rejected for Bristol Rovers striker Brandon Hanlan, it has been reported.

Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton is looking to further bolster his attacking ranks before the window slams shut at the end of the month.

As it stands, the Imps have Tom Hopper and Dan N’Lundulu available as options at centre-forward, with Appleton looking to add another to his ranks.

Now, it has been claimed Lincoln have failed with a swoop for Bristol Rovers forward Brandon Hanlan.

As per a report from Bristol Live, the League Two side have turned down the Imps’ bid for Hanlan.

It is added that the League One outfit’s bid for the 24-year-old was less than £150,000, which is what Bristol Rovers had to pay Gillingham for the signing of Hanlan following a tribunal.

After failing with a bid for the striker, it will be interesting to see if the Imps return with an offer for Hanlan before the end of the window.

Hanlan’s 2020/21 campaign

As Bristol Rovers were relegated to League Two, former Charlton Athletic man Hanlan was a mainstay in the starting 11.

Across all competitions, he featured 48 times, with 44 of those coming in the league. In the process, he managed nine goals and two assists, featuring as a striker and right-winger.

Future “slightly in limbo”

Bristol Live’s report states Hanlan’s future with the Gas is “slightly in limbo”, so it will be interesting to see if Joey Barton sanctions a move away for the forward as Lincoln lurk.

As per Transfermarkt, Hanlan’s deal expires next summer, so the club would be at risk of losing him for nothing if he stays and doesn’t sign a new contract.