Blackburn Rovers started their 2021/21 Sky Bet Championship campaign with a solid 2-1 victory over Swansea City.

Blackburn Rovers fans would have been gladdened by this result. Last season was disappointing for Rovers – a season where they ended up a disappointing 15th as results slipped.

Tony Mowbray will be looking to add to his squad before the summer window closes. That window closes in around three week’s time.

However, there has been a rumour doing the rounds that it is another player, Joe Rothwell, could be following Adam Armstrong to the Premier League with Brentford said interested.

Who is Joe Rothwell?

Central midfielder Rothwell came through the ranks at Manchester United, joining them in 2001 as a schoolboy.

The now 26-year-old was at Old Trafford for 15 years, leaving the Red Devils for Oxford United in 2016 on a free transfer.

His time at Old Trafford saw him star for the Under-23s but the first-team was beyond him.

Since arriving at Ewood Park in 2018 from Oxford, Rothwell has gone on to make 120 appearances, scoring eight goals and adding eight assists.

Rothwell rumours quashed

The Guardian (link above) in their transfer round-up from Tuesday, August 10 say that “Brentford are interested” and say that he “could be available on the cheap” with his current contract heading into its final year.

However, Sun man Alan Nixon has shut down this rumour with the following short tweeted reply to a fan question:

Comment: Nixon’s terse reply sets record straight

Nixon’s blunt response (above) seemingly sets the record straight on the links signalling an imminent Brentford move for Joe Rothwell.

Rothwell has been an ever-present for Rovers this season – playing the full 90 in both the Swansea game and the Carabao Cup defeat against Morecambe.

There are just under three weeks left of the current transfer window so Rothwell leaving Blackburn cannot be ruled out.

However, Sun man Nixon says quite categorically that it won’t be to the Premier League with Brentford.