Charlton Athletic have boosted their attacking options by landing Charlie Kirk from Crewe Alexandra.

Charlton Athletic have brought in the winger for an undisclosed fee and have handed him a four-year contract, as announced by their official club website.

Kirk, who is 23-years-old, has become the Addicks sixth signing of the summer transfer window.

He was on their radar in January and the London club have moved back in for him.

Quotes

Kirk is pleased to have finally got this deal done and has told the club’s website: “I am excited to get it over the line, I’m buzzing to be here – the stadium is unbelievable! I watched the game on tv on Saturday night, you could just feel it from there, it was unbelievable, so I can’t wait to walk out for the first time in front of all the fans.”

Career to date

Kirk was born in Winsford, Cheshire, and has risen up through the academy at Crewe.

The Railwaymen brought him into their first-team fold at the age of 17 and has since become one of their most prized assets.

He has made 203 appearances for David Artell’s side in all competitions over the past six years and has chipped in with 23 goals.

Finally!

Charlton have been patient so far this summer in regards to their recruitment but this latest signing is certainly one to excite their fans.