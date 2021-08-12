Sheffield United are in for Manchester United’s sought-after midfielder James Garner, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Sheff U are in https://t.co/6cpeYtlVu6 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 12, 2021

Sheffield United are said to be one of multiple sides eyeing up Manchester United ace James Garner this summer.

A host of Championship sides have been mentioned as potential suitors as the Red Devils look to loan the midfield prodigy out again. Nottingham Forest, Stoke City, Derby County, Sheffield United and more have all been said keen.

Now, a fresh update has emerged on the Blades’ rumoured interest in Garner.

The Sun reporter Alan Nixon has stated on Twitter that Slavisa Jokanovic’s side “are in” for Garner as he looks to bolster his midfield options.

With plenty of options available to Garner, it will be interesting to see how the United starlet’s situation pans out this summer. He is highly rated by those at Old Trafford and after a strong stint with Nottingham Forest, another loan move away looks to be on the cards.

Sheffield United’s current midfield options

The acquisition of Garner and another midfielder would be wise for Jokanovic and co.

Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Regan Slater and Sander Berge are currently available as options in the middle of the park, with the latter mentioned Berge’s future up in the air.

Who else has been linked?

2-0-year-old prodigy Garner isn’t the only midfielder being linked with a switch to Bramall Lane.

Former Leeds United man Ronaldo Vieira is also said to be closing in on a move to Sheffield United, with the Sampdoria man currently isolating in Leeds ahead of a proposed medical with the Championship side.