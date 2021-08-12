Charlton Athletic have completed the signing of Charlie Kirk from Crewe Alexandra.

Charlton Athletic have brought the winger in on a four-year contract, as announced by their official club website.

Kirk, who is 23-years-old, was on the Addicks’ radar in the January transfer window and they have finally got their man now.

He has been a key player for Crewe over the past few seasons but has been lured away by Nigel Adkins’ side now.

The attacker has risen up through the academy of the Cheshire side and has made 203 appearances for their first-team so far in his career, chipping in with 32 goals.

Kirk played a key role in David Artell’s sides’ promotion from League Two last year and adapted well to the step up to League One last term.

Here is how the Charlton fans have reacted on Twitter to this signing-

Kirk is a great signing a fair play to the heiracy for having some ambition. Really excited about this one. Lets hope there's a few more to come. Lets go Charlie! Can you bring Dale & Lowery with you #CAFC — Steve Maclennan (@Maccn5) August 12, 2021

😍😍😍😍 — Kian Wilkins (@kianwilkinsx) August 12, 2021

@SandgaardThomas @TheNigelAdkins This is a great signing. A natural winger who can also score goals. The squad is coming together nicely. — Steve Fuller (@_Steve_Fuller) August 12, 2021

Welcome to the biggest club in South London Charlie👊⚽️ — Lewis Stubbs🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@LewisStubbs1302) August 12, 2021

Class signing 😍 — Charlton Dave (@cafc1983) August 12, 2021