Fulham youngster George Wickens has joined Wealdstone on loan, it has been confirmed.

Wickens, 19, has sealed his first loan move away from Fulham, heading to the National League to pick up senior experience away from Craven Cottage.

The young shot-stopper has been with the Cottagers his entire career, making his way through their youth academy and into the U23s side.

Now, after game time in Fulham’s youth set-up, he will test himself with fifth-tier side Wealdstone as he looks to take the next step in his career.

Wickens will spend the 2021/22 campaign on loan with Stuart Maynard’s side. The Petersfield-born ace will be hoping to nail down a spot as Wealdstone’s number one, with Alfie Marigliani their only other option in between the sticks.

Wickens’ career to date

As said before, the young shot-stopper has spent his entire career to date with Fulham’s youth sides.

Wickens, who has one cap for England’s U18s, has played 18 times for the Cottagers’ U18s side, keeping two clean sheets in the process.

After making his way into the U23s, the Fulham prodigy has gone on to feature 20 times for Mark Pembridge’s side. Along the way, Wickens has managed to keep six clean sheets, conceding 25 goals.

A chance to impress

With Wealdstone’s goalkeeping options limited, it will be interesting to see if Wickens can nail down a spot as Wealdstone’s number one.

An impressive stint in the National League could boost the young ‘keeper’s reputation, as he looks to forge a career in the senior game.