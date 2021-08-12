Sheffield Wednesday are looking to tie defender Dominic Iorfa down to a new contract, according to reports.

Sheffield Wednesday secured a new deal for star forward Josh Windass earlier this week, but the Owls aren’t looking to stop there.

As per a report from The Star, Wednesday have now turned their attention to Dominic Iorfa, who they want to tie down to a long-term contract.

As it stands, Iorfa’s deal at Hillsborough will come to an end next summer. However, the club are determined to extend his stay at the club beyond the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

It is said the club would like to tie up a deal for Iorfa in the coming weeks, so it will be interesting to see if Wednesday can reach an agreement to remove any doubt surrounding the centre-back’s situation.

Eyeing an important first-team role

Following an injury-hit 2020/21 campaign, Iorfa will be looking to play a key role for Darren Moore’s side as they eye an immediate return to Championship football.

He managed only 12 appearances last season but has played all 90 minutes in Wednesday’s clashes with Huddersfield Town and Charlton Athletic so far this campaign.

Defensive versatility

While centre-back is his main position, the 26-year-old offers an option for Moore in a host of positions.

He has previously featured heavily at right-back and right wing-back as well as at the heart of defence. Not only that, but he has featured in midfield on occasion, operating as a defensive midfielder or central midfielder at times last season.