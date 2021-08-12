Sheffield United are eyeing up Roma shot-stopper Robin Olsen, according to reports from Italy.

Sheffield United ‘keeper Aaron Ramsdale has been heavily linked with a move away from Bramall Lane this summer.

Arsenal are said to be hunting a potential deal for the England international, meaning Slavisa Jokanovic may be in the market for another man in between the sticks before the end of the month.

Now, Italian news outlet forzaroma.info has stated Roma’s Robin Olsen has emerged on the Blades’ radar.

Olsen is among the players not in Jose Mourinho’s plans at Roma, opening the door for a potential return to England.

The Swedish international spent 2020/21 season on loan in the Premier League, linking up with Everton to provide cover and competition for Jordan Pickford. Across all competitions, he featured 11 times for the Toffees, keeping three clean sheets.

Over the course of his career, he has spent time on the books with FC Copenhagen, Malmo, Cagliari and PAOK.

Potential Ramsdale replacement?

It will be interesting to see if the Blades’ rumoured interest in Olsen develops into anything more serious if Ramsdale departs.

As it stands, Jokanovic has Ramsdale, Michael Verrips, Wes Foderingham and Jake Eastwood as options available in between the sticks. It will be interesting to see if the Sheffield United boss gives one of his current ‘keepers a chance, or if he brings in a new ‘keeper if Ramsdale heads out.