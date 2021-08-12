Sheffield United look to have fended off Arsenal as they pursued Aaron Ramsdale. But have the Blades taken a risk in not selling up this summer?

Sheffield United spent a fair amount during their two-year Premier League stay just gone. The likes of Oli McBurnie, Rhian Brewster, Sander Berge and Ramsdale all arrived for decent transfer sums and the latter two have been heavily linked with a move away from Bramall Lane this summer.

Both Ramsdale and Berge were linked with Arsenal. Berge has had other suitors whilst Ramsdale was more closely linked with a move to the Emirates, though that move has now collapsed and the Gunners have quickly turned their goalkeeper search elsewhere.

A report from talkSPORT claims that Sheffield United were upping their asking price from an initial £30million to £32million, before upping that number one last time to £35million which seemingly forced the move to fall through. Berge has been valued at a similar price and after seeing how difficult Sheffield United have been to negotiate with, Arsenal and indeed any other interested parties might also drop their interest in their players.

Slavisa Jokanovic then has got his star players for the new season it seems – or at least until January when rumours could start flying again. The presence of Ramsdale and Berge too will undoubtedly give the Blades a much better chance of promotion this season, but do they need promotion to keep both players at Bramall Lane beyond this season?

Brentford case study

Brentford missed out on promotion in 2019. They lost in the play-off final to Fulham before clinching promotion last season, but after that initial Wembley loss they saw their star players in Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma depart.

That was largely expected – both had strong seasons in the Championship and Brentford could do very little to keep them from the Premier League after missing out on promotion.

The same will apply to Ramsdale and Berge this season. If one or both have strong showings in the Championship the those Premier League links will surely be reignited and so Jokanovic may have a feeling in the back of his mind that, should his side not achieve promotion this season, then he’ll be facing a big squad overhaul next time round.

Of course it won’t just apply to those two names – Sheffield United have a number of players with Premier League experience and any could earn a top flight transfer should they impress in this campaign.

Blades’ dangerous game

On the one hand, keeping a hold of Ramsdale and co obviously gives Jokanovic a better arsenal with which to challenge for promotion but on the other, a good showing but no promotion will undoubtedly see the likes of Ramsdale and Berge be sold on.

They could also see their transfer value plummet though should they not have an overly-impressive season and the Blades hierarchy would be kicking themselves for not cashing in this summer.

A risk from the club but one that could pay huge dividends.