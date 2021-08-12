Reporter Alan Nixon says Sunderland’s Bailey Wright may be too expensive for Wigan Athletic right now (see tweet below).

Think that one might be too expensive for Wigan just now … would need a fee and a two year deal … https://t.co/2wCSU847EJ — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 12, 2021

Wigan Athletic have been linked with the Sunderland defender in this transfer window.

However, Nixon has poured cold water on it for now.

Wright, who is 29-years-old, is still under contract at the Stadium of Light meaning Leam Richardson’s side would have to fork out a transfer fee for him.

Read: Striker who Wigan Athletic enquired about secures new move

Career so far

Wright made his move to Sunderland permanent last year and made 33 appearances in all competitions last season.

He moved to England in 2010 to join Preston North End and spent seven years on the books at Deepdale before Bristol City came calling.

The centre-back then played 83 times for the Robins before his move up to the North East.

Read: Sunderland waiting for answer back from Championship side over possible loan addition

Thoughts?

Wigan have been busy in this transfer window and will have ambitious plans about getting out of League One this year.

You can see why Wright may have emerged on their radar. He is an experienced defender who has established himself as a perfectly adequate defender at League One level.

However, the logistics of this deal could prove too tough to get around and the Latics may have to start looking elsewhere for a cheaper alternative.

Sunderland beat Wigan last weekend and you would expect both of those sides to be up there come the end of the season.