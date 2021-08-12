Crystal Palace have announced that Birmingham City target Scott Dann has officially left the club.

Crystal Palace have thanked the defender for his seven years of service at Selhurst Park, as per their official club website this morning.

Dann, who is 36-years-old, is a free agent now and is reportedly wanted back by his former club Birmingham, as per The Sun on Sunday (08.08.21, pg. 67).

The experienced defender played for the Blues from 2009 to 2011 and helped them win the League Cup.

Read: Player released by Birmingham City finds new club

Great servant

Dann joined Crystal Palace in January 2014 from Blackburn Rovers and has since been a key player for the London club.

He made 181 appearances for the Eagles and helped them establish themselves as a Premier League club.

Prior his move his spells at Birmingham, Blackburn and Palace, Dann had also spent time on the books at Walsall and Coventry City.

Chairman’s seal of approval

Crystal Palace chairman, Steve Parish, has said: “Scott has been a magnificent player and club servant since 2014, and I’d like to personally thank him for his immense contribution and his professionalism over the years.

“Scott was a great leader on the pitch and served the club as captain during his time with us. He leaves with the utmost respect of everyone at the club – and we wish him well for the future.”

Read: Birmingham City keen on Nottingham Forest man

Thoughts?

Dann would be a great signing for Birmingham if they decide to move for him on a free.

He would inject some serious experience into Lee Bowyer’s ranks and would tighten up their backline.