Gloucester City have decided not to sign former Sheffield United striker Leon Clarke, as per a report by Gloucestershire Live.

The non-league side have been casting an eye over the experienced attacker over recent weeks.

Clarke, who is 36-years-old, is a free agent after being released by Shrewsbury Town at the end of last season.

He won’t be joining Gloucester for the new campaign and will have to look elsewhere for a new club.

Experienced

Clarke has racked up over 500 appearances in his career to date and has scored 152 goals.

He spent the past season with Shrewsbury in League One but made only 10 appearances in all competitions for Steve Cotterill’s side.

They decided to let him leave when his contract expired at the end of June.

Important Blade

Clarke was a hit during his time at Sheffield United from 2016 to 2020 and played a key role in their rise from League One to the Premier League under Chris Wilder.

He fired 32 goals in 95 games for the Blades before they let him leave last year when his deal ran out.

Where else has he been?

The Birmingham-born man has also played for the likes of Wolves, Sheffield Wednesday, QPR, Swindon Town, Charlton Athletic, Coventry City and Bury in the past.

National League North side Gloucester have been taking a look at him recently on trial but have chosen not to offer him a contract.