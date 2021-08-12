Merthyr Town have signed Frazer Thomas following his departure from Cardiff City.

The Welsh side have decided to hand the midfielder a contract for the new season, as announced by their official club website.

Thomas, who is 18-years-old, was released by Cardiff at the end of the last campaign and has since been a free agent.

He has been spending time with Merthyr on trial over pre-season and played a few friendlies.

Had a lot of interest

The teenager has done enough to bag himself a move to the Southern League Premier Division South. Their boss, Dean Clarke, has said: “I’m really pleased to get Frazer’s signature over the line. After some good competition, I’m delighted to win the race to sign him, he’s an exciting talent with loads of potential.

“He’s creative with a lot of energy and as the fans have seen in pre season, he can chip in with goals too.”

Career to date

Thomas joined Cardiff as a youngster and rose up through the academy of the Championship side.

He never made a senior appearance for the Bluebirds but was a regular for them at various youth levels, most notably Under-18 and Under-23s.

However, the Welsh outfit decided not to extend his contract at the end of June and let him move on.

New club

Thomas will be looking at getting plenty of game time with Merthyr. They are currently the home to former Bristol Rovers and Tranmere Rovers attacker Elliot Richards and ex-Newport County winger Ben Swallow.