Arsenal’s pursuit of Sheffield United’s Aaron Ramsdale has come to an end – and this is good new for QPR.

Ramsdale was a prime target of Arsenal’s this summer. Mikel Arteta wanted the England man to become his new no.1 at the Emirates Stadium this summer but after some back and forth, the deal has collapsed.

Sheffield United have held firm on their asking price. It was previously thought that the Blades wanted £30million for Ramsdale but a fresh report from talkSPORT claims that they valued Ramsdale at £35million, and that the Gunners have since informed the club and Ramsdale that they’re now moving on in their goalkeeper search.

So why is this good news for QPR?

Alan Nixon wrote in The Sun on Sunday (08.08.21) that Sheffield United wanted to sign QPR’s Seny Dieng should Ramsdale have left for Arsenal.

The report claimed that United would have had to fork out just £6million for Dieng and that they would certainly have had the funding to make the move happen should Ramsdale have left for London.

Now though, with that move falling through it eases any distant fears that Dieng would’ve left QPR in this transfer window, which always looked unlikely anyway.

What next for Sheffield United and QPR?

Whilst Arsenal’s search for a new no.1 goes on, both Sheffield United and QPR will be able to get on with their seasons.

United under Slavisa Jokanovic lost their opening Championship game v Birmingham City whilst QPR drew with Millwall. Both sides will be hoping to be up at the higher ends of the table come the end of the season and with Ramsdale in place at Bramall Lane and Dieng in west London, both sides have a good chance of competing in the Championship this season.