Arsenal are unlikely to move for West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook on Twitter (see tweet below).

#AFC have made a mess of their goalkeeping situation since allowing Martinez out the door. Told it is unlikely they will revisit interest in Sam Johnstone. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) August 12, 2021

Arsenal are in the hunt for another goalkeeper but are not expected to turn to the West Brom man.

The Gunners have seen a move for Sheffield United stopper Aaron Ramsdale collapse and will have to look elsewhere for a new ‘keeper before the end of the transfer window.

Johnstone, who is 28-years-old, has been linked with the Premier League side this summer.

Not in Arsenal’s sights at the moment

However, the Baggies may be able to keep hold of him now with Alex Crook suggesting Arsenal are not planning on moving for him right now.

The England international has been on the books at the Hawthorns since 2018 and has made 131 appearances for the Midlands side.

He played a key role in their promotion to the top flight last year and the Baggies are hoping to do the same again this term under Valerien Ismael.

It will be interesting to see which direction Arsenal take now in terms of their hunt for a new goalkeeper.

Johnstone would fit the bill for Mikel Arteta’s side and it is a surprise to see them not pursuing a deal for him with Ramsdale’s move off.

This is a big boost to West Brom and their hopes of keeping hold of the ‘keeper though.