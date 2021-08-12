Watford midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru is set to join Reading on a season-long loan, reports Watford Observer.

Dele-Bashiru, 21, is a product of the Manchester City youth academy. He joined up with the Hornets ahead of last season and would feature twice in the Championship as his side claimed promotion into the Premier League.

Upon so, it looks like Dele-Bashiru will now leave the club on a temporary basis and join up with Veljko Paunovic’s Reading side who were a surprise packing in the second-tier last time round, securing 7th-place.

What can Reading fans expect from Dele-Bashiru?

The Nigerian U23 man is a central midfielder. We still know very little about his game given that he’s only ever made two league appearances and a handful of appearances in cup tournaments, but he spent a long time with City and so he’ll have been given a good football upbringing.

What’s in it for Watford?

Dele-Bashiru will be joining a Reading side who arguably over-achieved in the Championship last season. Paunovic liked to play a lot of attacking and free-flowing football and that’ll bode well for Watford and Dele-Bashiru, with Hornets boss Xisco Munoz donning a similar style at Vicarage Road.

Paunovic has welcomed back John Swift in the middle ahead of this season and already he’s reminding fans of what they missed for large parts of last season. Whether Dele-Bashiru will be a regular feature remains to be seen but he’ll certainly given Reading some much-needed squad depth and he could yet work his way into starting contention.