Banbury United have signed Tom Rowley after his departure from MK Dons.

Banbury United have decided to offer the attacking midfielder a contract for the new season, as announced by their official club website.

Rowley, who is 18-years-old, saw his time at MK Dons could to an end in late June.

He has now found a new home and will be looking forward to a fresh challenge.

He has said: “I feel like this is a club that will give me an opportunity to learn and improve. I can’t wait to get going now.”

MK Dons spell

Rowley has played for MK Dons since the age of 13 having previously been on the books at Dunstable Town.

The teenager has progressed up through the academy of the League One side and has been a regular for them at various youth levels over the past few years.

He was handed a scholarship deal by the Dons in 2019 and made the bench for their first-team in a Carabao Cup tie against Coventry City last year.

However, MK Dons have decided not to offer him a professional deal and Rowley became available on a free transfer.

New home

Banbury United play their football in the Southern League Premier Division Central and are managed by former Coventry City and Leyton Orient player Andy Whing.

Rowley will be hoping to get plenty of game time this season with his new club.