Southampton have decided not to sign Jake Adams following his departure from AFC Bournemouth, as per a report by Hampshire Live.

Southampton have been casting an eye over the young forward on trial.

Adams, who is 18-years-old, rejected the offer of a new contract by Bournemouth when his old one expired at the end of June.

He has since been hoping to earn a move to the Premier League with the Saints but they have opted against offering him a deal.

Academy starlet

Adams played for their B team in a couple of pre-season friendlies but will not have to weigh up his next move as he remains a free agent.

He actually played in the academy at Southampton for a brief spell as a youngster before switching to Bournemouth at the age of 13.

The attacker, who can play up front or on the wing, spent the past five years with the Cherries and rose up through their youth ranks.

He was a regular for their Under-18s but decided to part company with the Championship club this summer.

Could Bournemouth try again?

Southampton are Adams’ hometown club but he will not be returning there right now.

He has a decision to make on his next move in the game and needs to find the right club.

Bournemouth wanted to keep him and it will be interesting to see if they make a move back for him now, or whether that ship has now sailed.