Sunderland completed the signing of Dennis Cirkin from Tottenham Hotspur yesterday.

Cirkin, 19, becomes Sunderland’s fourth permanent signing of the summer after the Black Cats have brought in all of Jacob Carney, Corry Evans and Alex Pritchard.

It’s been a slow summer for Lee Johnson’s side but the capture of Cirkin has really excited fans – and really disappointed Spurs fans.

The Englishman is a product of the Spurs youth academy. He’s been playing with the club’s U23 side for the past few seasons but with a year left on his contract at White Hart Lane he’s been sold to League One outfit Sunderland.

Sources have claimed though that Spurs have a £6million buy-back clause for Cirkin which is valid until 2024:

Despite having never made his first-team debut for Spurs, Cirkin is a youngster who fans held in very high regards and he could yet find himself as a regular starter for the Black Cats as they bid for promotion into the Championship.

The full-back positions are relatively light on both sides at Sunderland and Cirkin, who’s naturally a left-back, becomes a much-needed addition after the summer departures of Callum McFadzean and Denver Hume – the latter’s been in ongoing talks regarding a return to the club since.

But Cirkin looks a real keen signing and the reaction from these Spurs fans tells the Sunderland faithful just how shrewd a signing this is: