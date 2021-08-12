Sunderland completed the signing of Dennis Cirkin from Tottenham Hotspur yesterday.

Cirkin, 19, becomes Sunderland’s fourth permanent signing of the summer after the Black Cats have brought in all of Jacob Carney, Corry Evans and Alex Pritchard.

It’s been a slow summer for Lee Johnson’s side but the capture of Cirkin has really excited fans – and really disappointed Spurs fans.

The Englishman is a product of the Spurs youth academy. He’s been playing with the club’s U23 side for the past few seasons but with a year left on his contract at White Hart Lane he’s been sold to League One outfit Sunderland.

Sources have claimed though that Spurs have a £6million buy-back clause for Cirkin which is valid until 2024:

Told the buyback clause is £6m and valid until 30 June 2024. https://t.co/IeVXsApl6G — Lilywhite Rose (@Lilywhite_Rose) August 11, 2021

Despite having never made his first-team debut for Spurs, Cirkin is a youngster who fans held in very high regards and he could yet find himself as a regular starter for the Black Cats as they bid for promotion into the Championship.

The full-back positions are relatively light on both sides at Sunderland and Cirkin, who’s naturally a left-back, becomes a much-needed addition after the summer departures of Callum McFadzean and Denver Hume – the latter’s been in ongoing talks regarding a return to the club since.

But Cirkin looks a real keen signing and the reaction from these Spurs fans tells the Sunderland faithful just how shrewd a signing this is:

Sunderland have done ridiculously well to get Cirkin. He’s a serious player and I can’t wait to see how he does in League One. #THFC #SAFC — Jordan (@jordanpomeroy00) August 11, 2021

L, shouldn't have been sold in the first place — Spurs + England = depression (@AARONPTHFC) August 11, 2021

Cirkin will be great for Sunderland I’m actually sad he’s gone — Doug (@thfcdoug) August 11, 2021

Oh we're definitely gonna regret this — Callum (@callumskc) August 11, 2021

These is really, incredibly disappointing, because there is an obvious pathway opening up for him in the first team squad, but good luck to him, regardless. Hopefully he’ll be back some day, having developed into a top PL player. — Wanking off to Poch (@bankruptspurs) August 11, 2021

We’re gonna regret this so bad — Cho🇰🇷 (@thfc_cho) August 11, 2021

Big big mistake from the club, this kid has a very bright future ahead of him. — Paddy🇮🇪 (@hartnett1977) August 11, 2021

Shame to see him go. Was a great prospect and highly rated by Jose… wish him all the best in the future and hopefully he develops into the player José thought he might and finds a way back to the club! — Chris de Vertueil (@chrisdeverteuil) August 11, 2021