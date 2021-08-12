Shrewsbury Town have completed the signing of Sam Cosgrove on a season-long loan from Birmingham City.

Shrewsbury Town have managed to see off competition from elsewhere to land the attacker, as announced by their official club website.

Cosgrove, who is 24-years-old, has been given the green light to leave Birmingham for League One.

Both Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United looked at signing him in this transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter.

New chance

However, Shrewsbury have now swooped in to get him.

Their boss, Steve Cotterill, has said: “We’ve wanted another forward for a while now and that has been well documented. We’ve had to be patient to get sam over the line but we are pleased we’ve got him. He comes out of Birmingham with probably something to prove because he hasn’t quite hit the ground running there as he would have liked.”

Cosgrove only joined Birmingham in January from Aberdeen but has struggled to make an impact with the Championship side.

He has failed to score for the Midlands club in 12 appearances and still has three years left of the contract he signed at St. Andrews.

The striker had previously fired 47 goals in 103 games for Aberdeen to earn a move back to England.

Early career

Cosgrove started out Everton before moving to Wigan Athletic as a youngster.

He made one appearance for the Latics’ first-team and had loan spells away at Barrow, Chorley and North Ferriby to gain experience.

The striker then left Wigan on a permanent basis and had a year at Carlisle United before moving to Aberdeen.