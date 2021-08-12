Drogheda United have signed Joe Redmond following his departure from Birmingham City.

The defender has moved to Ireland to join Drogheda, as announced by their official club website.

Redmond, who is 21-years-old, saw his contract at Birmingham expire at the end of last season.

He has now moved on after five years with the Blues and will be excited for his new challenge.

Career to date

Redmond joined the Championship side in 2016 after previously been on the books in Ireland at St. Joseph’s Boys.

The centre-back initially played for their Under-18s side before breaking into the Under-23s.

He signed a new two-year deal with Birmingham in 2019 and had a loan spell at Cork City a couple of campaigns ago to get more experience under his belt.

On his return to St. Andrew’s, Redmond established himself back in the development side and helped them win the Professional Development League title away at Sheffield United last term.

However, Birmingham have let him leave this summer on a free transfer.

New club

Redmond has seen his association with the Blues end and has returned to familiar surroundings in Ireland.

Drogheda play their football in the League of Ireland Premier Division having won the second tier title last season.

They have former Coventry City, Northampton Town and Shrewsbury Town midfielder Gary Deegan playing for them these days, as well as ex-Ipswich Town attacker Ronan Murray.