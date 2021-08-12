Southampton have decided not sign former Millwall striker Abdul Abdulmalik, as per a report by Hampshire Live.

Southampton have been casting an eye over the youngster on trial recently.

Abdulmalik, who is 18-years-old, rejected the chance to stay with Millwall when his contract with the Championship side expired this summer.

He has since had trials at Portsmouth and Watford and was hoping to impress the Saints.

No Southampton switch

The teenager played for the Premier League sides’ B team in friendlies against AFC Totton and Sailbury FC.

However, they have chosen not to offer him a deal for the new season and he remains a free agent.

Career to date

Abdulimalik has risen up through the youth ranks at Millwall and burst into their Under-18s side before getting his chance with their Under-23s.

His contract with the Lions ran down at the end of June and they were keen to keep hold of him for longer.

Hampshire Live’s latest report says Arsenal scouts were keeping tabs on him and he decided to turn down the chance to stay with Gary Rowett’s side.

He has had a couple of trials elsewhere this summer but is still yet to sign for a new side.

Southampton have now passed up on the chance to add him into their development side and Abdulmalik remains without a club as the new campaign begins.