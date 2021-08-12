QPR overcame League Two side Leyton Orient in the Carabao Cup First Round last night.

Rob Dickie scored his second goal in as many games this season to give the R’s a first half lead. But Kenny Jackett’s side would equalise through Aaron Drinan in the second half and force the game to penalties.

Albert Adomah scored the winning penalty for QPR to send them into the next round, with Mark Warburton having fielded a relatively make-shift side.

The likes of George Thomas and Adomah were handed starts on either flank with Andre Dozzell getting his first start for the club, and Jimmy Dunne too.

Faysal Bettache started in midfield alongside Dozzell – the 21-year-old made his Championship debut during the 2019/20 season but looks as though he’s ready to really impact on the first-team this time round, after featuring six times in the Championship last season.

See what these’s QPR fans had to say on Twitter about Bettache’s performance last night:

Bettache looked good, until he tired. Dykes isolated again. Dunne seems handy but raw. Some nice stuff at times, but too much faff at the back when we were under pressure. Got away with it a bit today. #qpr — esscaaay (@Esscaaay) August 11, 2021

Really like the look of Bettache. Looks so comfortable on the ball.#QPR — Steve 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@QPRSteve1982) August 11, 2021

Adomah looks off the pace since the 20min mark, Bettache looks like he can be a baller, definitely needs a season long loan to get experience playing every week, Thomas needs a good ball to him with that pace for a confidence goal. Kelman for Adomah 2nd half #QPR — Raymondo (@WrexhamRanger) August 11, 2021

Disappointing performance so far. We made a league 2 team look like a prem. Adomah kakay dykes no good enough. Dozzell only makes back passes. Lucky to be ahead. bettache and dickie the only saving grace. #QPR #LEYQPR — Umer Malik (@UmarMalik0907) August 11, 2021