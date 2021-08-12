Kidderminster Harriers have signed goalkeeper Jamie Emery following his departure from West Brom.

The non-league side have brought him in for the 2021/22 season, as announced by their official club website.

Emery, who is 19-years-old today, was released by West Brom at the end of the last campaign and has since been a free agent.

He has been training with Kidderminster over the course of pre-season and played for them in a few friendlies.



Emery has done enough to earn a move there now and will be pleased to have found a new home.

Kidderminster boss, Russ Penn, has said: “It was vital for Tom Palmer to go and get first-team football this season, but we knew we needed another option here and some added competition for Luke Simpson.

“Jamie will give him that and we’re pleased to have him with us.”

Emery joined West Brom as a youngster and has risen up through the academy of the Midlands club.

He broke into their Under-18s side last term and made 16 appearances in all competitions.

However, the Baggies decided not to extend his contract at the end of June and let him move onto pastures new.



Kidderminster play their football in the National League North and their boss Penn used to play in the Football League for the likes of Burton Albion, York City and Cheltenham Town.

They have a few ex-EFL players in their squad such as Ashley Hemmings, Keith Lowe and Omari Sterling-James.