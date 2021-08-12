Charlton Athletic could do with some more signings before the end of the transfer window.

Charlton Athletic’s squad is looking a bit thin at the moment and they need some more depth.

Dan Crowley, who is 25-years-old, is a free agent after being released by Birmingham City at the end of last season and should be considered by the Addicks.

He spent the second-half of last term on loan at Hull City and helped them win the League One title.

No brainer on a free

Crowley would give Nigel Adkins’ side more competition and depth in their midfield department.

He would also inject some more quality into their ranks and proved in the last campaign that he is a decent player at third tier level.

The ex-England youth international rocked up at Hull in the January transfer window and made 23 appearances in all competitions to help them get over the line.

Career to date

Crowley spent time in the academy at Aston Villa before switching to Arsenal as a youngster.

He never made a senior appearance for the Gunners and had loan stints at Barnsley, Oxford United and Go Ahead Eagles before heading abroad permanently for spells at Willem II and Cambuur.

Birmingham lured him back to England in 2019 and he has spent the past two years on the books of the Championship.

Crowley is weighing up his options now and is worth a look by Charlton.