Sheffield Wednesday could loan out some of their youngsters, as per reporter Dom Howson in his latest Q & A for Yorkshire Live.

Sheffield Wednesday have been busy bringing players into the football club over recent weeks.

Howson now expects to see a couple head out the exit door over the next week or so.

The Owls have some promising young players in their ranks who could benefit from going out on loan to get more experience.

Howson has said: “I am expecting a youngster or two to go out on loan in the next week or so. It wouldn’t surprise me to see Galvin, Waldock or Hunt leave on a temporary basis.

“They will only develop and improve by playing matches. It’s a huge step up from playing at Under-23s level to League One football.”

Ryan Galvin

The 20-year-old defender joined Sheffield Wednesday from Wigan Athletic last year and made two appearances for their first-team last season.

Darren Moore’s side have extended his contract at Hillsborough this summer but he could now move away on loan to get more game time.

Liam Waldock

He has risen up through the youth ranks with the Owls and has played once for their senior side in a League Cup game against Fulham last term.

Alex Hunt

The midfielder has had more opportunities with Sheffield Wednesday’s first-team than the above two youngsters.

Hunt, who is 21-years-old, has made 14 appearanaces so far in his career having made his debut three years ago now.