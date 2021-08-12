Nottingham Forest beat Bradford City 2-1 in the Carabao Cup First Round last night, with Chris Hughton naming a young side.

Nottingham Forest hosted League Two side Bradford City after their opening day disappointment v Coventry City.

Hughton named a very young side for the game at the City Ground with a number of youngster being handed their debuts, including Riley Harbottle.

The 20-year-old shone as he started in the middle of defence alongside another debutant in Baba Fernandes, with both coming off in the second half as a Joao Carvalho brace secured the win.

It was Harbottle’s name though that was cropping up on Nottingham Forest Twitter – the Englishman played a steady game and looks as though he could become a real prospect under Hughton should he get the game time.

See what these Forest fans had to say online about Harbottle’s performance last night: