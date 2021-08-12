Nottingham Forest beat Bradford City 2-1 in the Carabao Cup First Round last night, with Chris Hughton naming a young side.

Nottingham Forest hosted League Two side Bradford City after their opening day disappointment v Coventry City.

Hughton named a very young side for the game at the City Ground with a number of youngster being handed their debuts, including Riley Harbottle.

The 20-year-old shone as he started in the middle of defence alongside another debutant in Baba Fernandes, with both coming off in the second half as a Joao Carvalho brace secured the win.

It was Harbottle’s name though that was cropping up on Nottingham Forest Twitter – the Englishman played a steady game and looks as though he could become a real prospect under Hughton should he get the game time.

See what these Forest fans had to say online about Harbottle’s performance last night:

Harbottle and fernandes did so well. Hopefully they'll recover quick #nffc — Cameron Clark (@Camclarky) August 11, 2021

Fornah, Back, Richardson, Harbottle, Fernandes….future's bright for these #nffc — Adam Edwards (@AdamEdw) August 11, 2021

Loved being back at the City Ground. Fornah and Harbottle were excellent Carvalho showed his class. Have to find a way to get him and Johnson in the team. Movement was class for both goals #nffc — Andrew (@Nesto25) August 11, 2021

thought after a rough 10 minutes Harbottle showed real promise & Back was my MOTM Fornah >Yates Carvalho popped up all over & unlucky not to get a hatrick Been saying since last season Mighten has the attributes/instincts of a striker Not amazing but I enjoyed it #nffc — Djs (@djs78uk) August 11, 2021

Impressed with all of the young lads on display tonight. Thought Fornah, Back and Richardson were excellent but the one I was most impressed with was Riley Harbottle. Composed, two footed and looks a modern day centre half. Well done everyone @NFFCAcademy #NFFC — ian watson (@redwatto) August 11, 2021

Impressed with Riley Harbottle, looks a real prospect & natural leader… and I’ve not seen a holding midfield debut like that since @Guy_Moussi. Superb @TyreseFornah 💪 The composite of these kids! Tired a little towards the end but thats to be expected. Well played. 👏👏 #nffc — Des Oldham (@desoldham) August 11, 2021