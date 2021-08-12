Southampton striker Michael Obafemi looks set to be on the move this month, following the Saints’ £15million signing of Rovers’ Adam Armstrong.

Armstrong has finally sealed his Premier League move following his impressive last season in the Championship.

He scored 28 goals in the Championship for Blackburn Rovers last time round, now sealing a £15million move to the south coast but leaving behind a notable attacking void in Tony Mowbray’s side.

Obafemi, 21, was talked up in a potential player-plus-cash deal for Armstrong and Rovers have been offered the chance to sign the striker, with Hampshire Live reporting yesterday that an ‘agreement had been reached’.

Now though, The Sun’s Alan Nixon claims that Obafemi will ‘take his time’ in choosing his next club as Blackburn aren’t the only interested party.

He tweeted yesterday: