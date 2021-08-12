Nottingham Forest ‘still need’ Jordan Gabriel as it stands, and Blackpool and Sunderland will have to ‘offer big cash’ to get a deal across the line reports Alan Nixon.

Gabriel, 22, has been linked with both Blackpool and Sunderland this summer.

The right-back spent last season on loan with the Seasiders where he featured 29 times in League One, helping Blackpool to promotion into the Championship.

Alan Nixon previously reported (Sun on Sunday, 08.08) that Forest would be willing to let Gabriel leave permanently this summer should they bring in a replacement right-back, with Sheffield Wednesday’s Liam Palmer having been linked.

Chris Hughton has since added Arsenal’s Jordi Osei-Tutu on loan but Nixon now says that he’s not ‘necessarily a replacement’ for Gabriel, going on to report how the Englishman will cost either Blackpool or Sunderland big money this summer.

He tweeted yesterday: