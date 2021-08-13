Barnsley face Coventry City this Saturday, in what will be the first game at Oakwell with a non-limited capacity since March 2020.

The Reds will hope to gain their first victory of this campaign, after a strong away point at Cardiff City last weekend, followed by a midweek Carabao Cup defeat on penalties to Bolton Wanderers.

The game against Bolton in the Carabao Cup was a chance to see a combination of fringe players, as well as those who have recently signed/returned from injury, but there was certainly a standout performance in midfield by 21-year-old Josh Benson.

Alongside Callum Styles in the middle of the park, Benson shone in what was an ultimately disappointing final result for Barnsley. His ability to build attacks as well as his direct passing to create a Barnsley chance at goal was magnificent throughout the 90 minutes, and he topped off an overall outstanding performance by calmly slotting home Barnsley’s first penalty in the penalty shootout.

In fact, his strong passing ability was again on show for all to see at the weekend, albeit only for 27 minutes, against Cardiff as he provided a beautiful ball for Toby Sibbick to score his first goal for Barnsley and to ensure the Reds went back home to South Yorkshire with a point.

His assist got Barnsley fans excited over the prospect of what Benson can bring to the side over the course of the current season. In addition, Benson’s ability to take set-pieces of high quality provides Barnsley with another threat to any opponents.

After the brilliant start so far to his Barnsley career, Benson will be vying to start on Saturday at Oakwell and will aim to impress the Barnsley faithful while making his home debut.