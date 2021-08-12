Ipswich Town are said to be interested in signing Graeme Shinnie from Derby County having missed out on Joe Morrell.

Reports claim that Paul Cook is keen to add at least one more central midfielder to the Ipswich Town ranks after 22-year-old academy product Flynn Downes completed his long-awaited move to Swansea City and it seems as though Shinnie is one of his primary targets.

He was linked with a move a couple of days ago. The rumour is still relatively fresh but nothing has been reported since, with Derby County obviously having their attention on keeping players as well as beating fending off relegation in the Championship, and with Ipswich having endured a tough start to the season.

Ipswich have already made 14 signings this summer in what has been an extraordinary transfer window with more than 20 players also shown the exit door. Such a turnover in players has seen great talent come into the club but it’s left Cook with little depth in his squad, especially in the midfield and defence. The signing of Shinnie, 30, could provide much needed back up and competition to Rekeem Harper and Lee Evans in the middle of the pitch as well as bringing plenty of experience to what is a fairly young side.

Scottish-born Shinnie started his career at Inverness before a loan spell at Foress Mechanics but it was a permanent switch to Aberdeen in 2015 that really kick-started his career, registering 144 appearances and scoring eight times for the Dons. After impressing north of the border, Shinnie signed for Derby County in 2019 and has since gone on to make 64 appearances, scoring 5 times.

Ipswich haven’t been shy of trying to sign players from the championship this year despite finding themselves in League One, with Harper and Conor Chaplin choosing to drop down a league, it remains to be seen if Shinnie is willing to do the same.