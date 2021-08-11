Sheffield United have received ‘no fresh bid’ from Arsenal for Aaron Ramsdale, reports Andy Giddings.

Ramsdale, 23, has been the centre of transfer speculation since Sheffield United’s relegation form the Premier League last season.

The England international has been heavily linked with a move to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side but the Blades have slapped a hefty £30million price tag on the stopper, which has seemingly deterred the Gunners for the time being.

Now, Giddings has revealed that there remains ‘no fresh bid’ from Arsenal, tweeting earlier today:

Understand #sufc have recieved 'no fresh bid' from #Arsenal for GK Aaron Ramsdale. All previous bids have been rejected. And on and on…. — Andy Giddings (@Gids1980) August 11, 2021

Arsenal’s pursuit of Ramsdale wears on. Sheffield United look determined not to offload their star players since returning to the Championship, with Arsenal having also been closely linked with Sander Berge too.

Though it’s Ramsdale that continues to be heavily linked with a move to the Emirates and Giddings also goes on to mention how Arsenal’s previous bids have all been rejected.

TalkSPORT revealed last month that, despite previous suggestions that United wanted £30million for Ramsdale, they were demanding that Arsenal up their offer to at least £32million.

A double deal has been talked up with Berge in a move that could cost upwards of £50million, but with Arsenal having yet to launch a new offer for Ramsdale it could suggest that their patience with Sheffield United is thinning.