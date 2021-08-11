Former Spurs youngster Shayon Harrison is poised to sign for Morecambe, a source close to The72 have exclusively revealed to us.

Harrison, 24, was most recently with League One outfit AFC Wimbledon.

He’s a product of the Spurs youth academy having spent several years in their youth ranks before enjoying loan spells with the likes of Yeovil Town, Southend United and Melbourne City.

Spurs released him in 2019 and he then signed for Almere City, spending two seasons with the Dutch side before joining up with AF Wimbledon ahead of last season.

But he managed just one League One appearances for the Dons last time round and has found himself a free agent once again.

Now though, a source close to The72 has exclusively revealed to us that Morecambe are poised to sign the Englishman on a free transfer.