West Brom have been said keen on a deal for Belenenses striker Mateo Cassierra. Amid the speculation, we take a look at some of the details of a potential switch.

West Brom boss Valerien Ismael is said to have eyed Cassierra, 24, as a potential option as he looks to bolster his attacking ranks.

Portuguese news outlet Mais Futbol stated negotiations have taken place, so it will be interesting to see if the Championship side can strike a deal.

Here, we take a closer look at the situation as the Baggies size up a deal for Cassierra.

What is Cassierra’s price tag?

Mais Futbol’s report eludes to mentioning the Colombian forward’s valuation, but Transfermarkt has him rated at £1.8m. Ajax once paid almost £5m for the striker back in 2016.

Cassierra only has a year remaining on his deal, so it will be interesting to see if that has a positive impact on his price tag for the Baggies. Given the important role he played for Belenenses last season, it awaits to be seen if they slap a hefty asking price on the 24-year-old to try and fend off interest.

What is his reported salary?

As per Salary Sport, Cassierra is on £1,900-a-week with Belenenses.

It puts him among the club’s higher earners, but would not be a steep wage for West Brom to pay.

What would he bring to the Hawthorns?

Cassierra is a speedy forward, often looking to play off the defender’s shoulder and latch onto through balls. Many of his goals are scored inside the penalty area, latching onto crosses to finish from close range after bursting past defenders.

He can operate on the wing and isn’t afraid to take on his man, so he could prove to be an exciting player for the club.