Fulham target Rodrigo Muniz is training alone ahead of his proposed move to Craven Cottage, according to reports.

Fulham have been heavily linked with a move for the Brazilian forward, who is also said to have been on Middlesbrough’s radar.

However, reports emerged from the Daily Mail last week stating he would reject Boro to seal a move to Craven Cottage.

Now, fresh claims have emerged regarding Muniz’s situation with Flamengo. Brazilian outlet Coluna Do Fla has stated that the 20-year-old is now training alone as he prepares to swap the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A for the Championship.

It has been said a deal for Muniz will cost Fulham £7m, with the promising striker set to put pen to paper on a five-year contract.

With the Flamengo man now training alone as he prepares to join the Cottagers, it awaits to be seen when a deal can be wrapped up and confirmed.

A much-needed signing

With Aboubakar Kamara being linked with a move away, Fulham need to add another striker to their ranks before the end of the month.

As it stands, Marco Silva has Aleksandar Mitrovic as his main option upfront, while Bobby Decordova-Reid can play as a striker if required.

A new challenge for Muniz

Still only 20, Muniz will be looking to make a good impression at Craven Cottage should his move go through.

He has spent his entire career to date playing in Brazil and only has 30 senior appearances, so it may take him a little time to settle. However, he is viewed as a top attacking talent, making for an exciting and intriguing acquisition for Fulham.