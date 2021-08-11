Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has said striker Daniel Jebbison needs to play games, adding that he believes he can head out on loan.

Sheffield United prodigy Daniel Jebbison made a strong impression on his breakthrough into the senior side during the 2020/21 campaign.

The 18-year-old striker netted on his first start for the club, scoring in a 1-0 victory over Everton.

Since then, Jebbison has gone on to attract plenty of interest ahead of a potential loan move away from Bramall Lane. League One trio Sunderland, Doncaster Rovers and Burton Albion have all been said keen on the attacking talent.

Now, Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic has provided insight on his stance regarding Jebbison’s situation.

Speaking with The Star, Jokanovic reiterated his desire to see the Canadian youngster pick up senior experience, adding that he believes he can head out on loan this summer.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“When one guy is out [Mousset], it’s a chance for all the players and Jebbo is one of the important products from our academy.

“We believe he has to be on the field, which is the only reason we’re thinking about a situation of loaning him. He has the quality but he needs to play games and I don’t know if I have the space for him.

“I believe he can go on loan.”

With Jokanovic opening the door to a potential temporary departure, it will be interesting to see how Jebbison’s situation pans out.

A promising talent

At just 18, Jebbison looks to be a talented striker who could go on to become a first-team regular at Bramall Lane.

His physicality can prove to be a problem for defenders, so it will be interesting to see if he can impress should he head out on loan.

The right move

Sending Jebbison out on loan would be a wise move for the Blades, as it gives him the chance to pick up further experience of the senior game and prove himself in the EFL.

However, the club will have to ensure he heads somewhere he will be given consistent game time as he looks to further his development.