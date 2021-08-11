Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has revealed the club are still open to offering midfielder Jay Mingi a deal.

Portsmouth have been taking a close look at the former Charlton Athletic man following his departure from The Valley.

Jay Mingi’s deal with the Addicks came to an end earlier this summer, opening the door for him to hunt for a new club as a free agent.

Now, fresh insight has emerged on the youngster’s situation with Pompey, with manager Danny Cowley revealing the midfielder is going through rehab after picking up an injury.

Speaking with The News, Cowley confirmed that Mingi is still with the club.

He went on to add that once the 20-year-old has completed his injury recovery, they will then make a decision regarding his long-term future at Fratton Park.

“He picked up an injury at the end of his trial,” Cowley said.

“We’re doing the right thing by him by helping him to rehab. Once we’ve rehabbed him we’ll take another look at him.

“He had a grade two tear at the top of his adductor and a grade one tear in his piriformis. He was playing on with it, so he was either stupid or unbelievably brave – I’ll go for the latter!

“We are very open-minded about what we can do with him.”

With a Portsmouth deal still a possibility for Mingi, it will be interesting to see if he can impress Cowley and land a permanent deal with the League One side.

Mingi’s senior experience to date

Much of the promising midfielder’s experience has come in youth football, spending time in West Ham and Charlton Athletic’s youth set ups.

However, he has tasted senior football, playing twice for the Addicks’ first-team. He netted his first senior goal last year, scoring in a 3-1 win over Leyton Orient in the EFL Trophy.

Thoughts on a potential deal?

Portsmouth offering Mingi rehab to help him recover from injury despite him not being contracted to the club is a great gesture, also implying that Cowley sees value in the youngster.

As a free agent, it would be a low-risk move for the League One side, but could have a high reward as Mingi looks to forge a career in the EFL.