Sheffield United beat Carlisle United 1-0 in the Carabao Cup First Round last night.

Rhian Brewster scored his first goal for Sheffield United to hand them a narrow win v Carlisle United at Bramall Lane last night.

It was a young side fielded by Slavisa Jokanovic but they got the job done against League Two Carlisle and progress into the next round of the Carabao Cup.

One youngster in particular impressed last night though – 19-year-old Zak Brunt.

The Englishman is a product of the Blades’ youth academy and made his first ever appearances for the first-team last night.

He played as one of three central midfielders in Jokanovic’s starting line up last night and gave a thorough account of himself, which didn’t go unnoticed among the United faithful.

See what these Sheffield United fans had to say on Twitter about Brunt’s performance last night:

Like a young Paul Coutts! — Gem Tollerfield (@TheBladette) August 10, 2021

Good debut that lad 😍⚔️ — gaddy23 (@gaddy232) August 10, 2021

This lad oozes class, midfield general in years to come for the Blades. — Howard Lee (@howardlee16) August 10, 2021

Been calling for this lad to get his opportunity and I’m glad he’s given a good account of himself. — Colin Clayton (@ColinVClayton) August 10, 2021

Play him over norwood or riot — 𝘓𝘶𝘤𝘢⚔🇮🇹 (@SUFCLuca) August 10, 2021

He’s finally been given a chance and he’s took it! Hope to see him in the first team more. future. — louiecrossley (@wouiewrossleyb2) August 10, 2021