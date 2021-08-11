Peterborough United could clinch the signing of another midfielder before this weekend, according to reports.

Peterborough United managed to recruit midfielder Ollie Norburn from Shrewsbury Town earlier this week, further bolstering Darren Ferguson’s midfield ranks.

Upon the confirmation of Norburn’s arrival, chairman and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony added that the club were still in the market for another midfielder before the window slams shut.

Now, a report from the Peterborough Telegraph has stated that a man could come in before this weekend.

The report states that a new man in the middle is “expected to arrive soon”, potentially before their clash with Derby County.

The midfielder’s identity remains unknown, so it will be interesting to see if further details emerge in the coming days. Not only that, but it will be interesting to see if Posh can bring their target in before their tie this weekend.

Posh’s current midfield options

Ollie Norburn and Josh Knight can both operate as defensive midfielders, but the latter would be better suited to a role at centre-back.

Jack Taylor, Jorge Grant and Ethan Hamilton’s favoured role is central midfield, while the likes of Sammie Szmodics and Kwame Poku feature further forward as attacking midfielders.

What could it mean for Posh’s youngsters?

Young Kyle Barker has been in and around the first-team over pre-season, but another midfield addition could see him pushed further down the pecking order.

It awaits to be seen if a new midfield addition opens the door for him to depart on loan, or if he remains at London Road. If he were to stay, much of his game time would likely come for the U23s, who are currently managed by Matthew Etherington.