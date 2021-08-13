Sunderland are preparing for this weekend’s clash against MK Dons, the Black Cats started the season with an emphatic attacking display against Wigan Athletic.

Lee Johnson has a selection headache ahead of the MK Dons clash, but a good one to have.

Summer signing Alex Pritchard made his Sunderland debut last night in the Carabao Cup First Round victory against Port Vale this week and the attacking midfielder got an assist to his name to open the scoring. However, we cannot forget that this is his first appearance in a Sunderland shirt and his fitness may not be up to scratch just yet after a lengthy period of time out with Covid-19.

If Pritchard were to start he would probably take the place of academy product Elliot Embleton who enjoyed a good season opener last Saturday which saw him get the assist for Ross Stewart’s second half winner. Embleton was heavily involved and after a 6 month loan at Blackpool last year he has proven himself as capable of producing in League One.

Pritchard remains an exciting signing but expect Johnson to opt for Embleton again this weekend, especially considering Pritchard’s injury history it would be a big risk to play him if he wasn’t at an optimal level of fitness. Pritchard’s time will come, but we expect this weekend he might make his league debut off the bench.

Managerless MK Dons drew their opening game of the League One season 3-3 away at Bolton Wanderers last time out.