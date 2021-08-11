Peterborough United have announced a deal for young midfielder Ethan Bojang, who joins following his departure from Doncaster Rovers.

Peterborough United have had a busy summer window, with Darren Ferguson preparing his side for life in the Championship.

While bringing in players with Championship experience like Jack Marriott and Josh Knight, the club haven’t abandoned their policy of recruiting young talents.

Now, it has been confirmed that another youngster has completed a move to London Road, with Ethan Bojang arriving after his Doncaster Rovers departure.

Posh confirmed Bojang’s arrival of their official website, confirming the 18-year-old has penned a two-year deal with the club.

The young midfielder comes in to link up with the club’s U23s side, who are currently managed by Matthew Etherington. Bojang was involved in the Championship side’s pre-season preparations ahead of the new season and now, the club have tied him down to a deal.

Upon the announcement of the deal, academy manager Kieran Scarff, who knows Bojang from his time with Doncaster, admitted he was surprised the League One side let him go.

International recognition

Bojang recently earned a call-up to The Gambia’s U20s, making two appearances for his nation’s youth sides.

He started in a 1-0 loss to Morocco’s U20s and came off the bench in a 3-0 victory over Central African Republic’s youngsters.

Thoughts?

Bringing Bojang in is a low-risk move for the Posh, but it could prove to be a high reward swoop.

The youngster is highly-rated by academy manager Scarff and a host of the club’s top young talents have broken into the senior side in recent seasons, so it will be interesting to see if Bojang can follow in their footsteps.