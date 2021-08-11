West Brom are eyeing up a move for Belenenses striker Mateo Cassierra, according to reports.

West Brom boss Valerien Ismael is reportedly looking to bolster his attacking options before the window slams shut at the end of the month, with 24-year-old ace Mateo Cassierra said to be on his radar.

Portuguese news outlet Mais Futbol has stated the Belenenses attacker is wanted by the Baggies.

The report states the Championship side are negotiating a possible deal for Cassierra, who will be out of contract next summer.

West Brom aren’t the only side to have shown an interest in Cassierra, however.

It is said that clubs from Russia, Greece and Turkey have also looked at the former Colombian youth international as a potential target this summer.

With West Brom said to be in talks over a potential swoop, it will be interesting to see if anything serious develops over the coming weeks.

Who is Mateo Cassierra?

Barbacoas-born Cassierra is a striker, currently plying his trade in Portugal’s top division.

After an impressive breakthrough with Colombian side Deportivo Cali, the forward completed a move to Dutch giants Ajax for £4.95m (Transfermarkt). Since then, he has gone on to feature for FC Groningen (loan), Racing Club (loan) and Belenenses.

The Baggies’ current attacking options

Ismael could do with another striker before the window slams shut at the end of the month.

As it stands, the Baggies have Callum Robinson, Kenneth Zohore and Karlan Grant available as options upfront. Robinson was deployed out wide in their season opener, with Grant starting as striker, so it would be wise for another striker to come through the doors at the Hawthorns.