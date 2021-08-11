Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton has confirmed the Imps are “aware” of defender Jamie Robson, who has also been linked with Sunderland.

Lincoln City are among the sides reportedly pursuing a deal for Dundee United’s Jamie Robson this summer.

The Imps are said to be pushing for a six-figure deal for the left-back, while League One rivals Sunderland also chase a deal.

Now, amid the increasing speculation regarding a potential deal between the Sincil Bank outfit and the Scottish side, Imps boss Michael Appleton has moved to confirm that Robson is a player the club are “aware” of.

Speaking with Lincolnshire Live, Appleton confirmed that Robson is one of “loads of players” that the club are aware of as he looks to strengthen his ranks before the window slams shut.

“We’re aware of Jamie,” Appleton said. “There’s no doubt about that.

“There’s loads of players that we’re aware of.”

With Appleton on the hunt for signing number eight, it will be interesting to see if Lincoln can strike a deal for Robson before the end of the month.

Who is Jamie Robson?

Robson, 23, is a Perth-born left-back currently plying his trade in the Scottish Premiership.

Since making his way through Dundee United’s youth academy, he has become a mainstay in their starting 11. Across all competitions, Robson has played 171 times for the Terrors, netting three goals and providing 12 assists in the process.

Lincoln’s current left-back options

As it stands, Appleton has Tayo Edun and Max Melbourne available as options at left-back.

Cohen Bramall can also operate as a left-back, but was utilised as a left-winger in their season opener vs Gillingham.