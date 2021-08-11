Sheffield United target Ronaldo Vieira will complete his medical before a move to Bramall Lane his quarantine comes to an end, according to reports.

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic showed no hesitation when asked about the Blades’ interest in Ronaldo Vieira, confirming that the former Leeds United man was on his radar.

Vieira has been heavily linked with a move back to England following three years in Italy.

Now, a fresh report from Yorkshire Live has revealed Sheffield United are closing in on his signature.

The report states that Vieira is currently quarantined in Leeds following his arrival from Italy. Once his quarantine period ends at the weekend, the 23-year-old will undergo a medical ahead of his proposed move to Sheffield United.

It is added that providing everything goes as planned, the Blades are hoping a deal will be completed in the early stages of next week.

Thoughts?

Should the move go through, it will be interesting to see how Vieira fares back in the Championship.

After three years testing himself in Italy coming up against high-quality opposition, it will be intriguing to see how he has grown and developed since his time at Leeds United.

He has struggled to make a telling impact in his time with Sampdoria, but he has qualities that could benefit Jokanovic’s side. Operating as a central or defensive midfielder, he looks to push out to dispossess opponents, often looking for defence-splitting through balls.