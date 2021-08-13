Following Peterborough United’s abysmal start to the season, new signing Ollie Norburn should be a front-runner for a place in Darren Ferguson’s starting XI v Derby County this weekend.

Posh travelled to Kenilworth Road last Saturday, and experienced as bad a season opener as could be imagined. Despite a few good moments from Jorge Grant and substitute Joel Randall, away fans were subjected to a poor ninety minutes of football, particularly in defensive areas.

Darren Ferguson’s team looked extremely inexperienced. A lack of shape and comical errors from the back-line saw Posh concede three poor goals. Due to regular starter Jack Taylor being deemed unfit to play, Josh Knight operated out of position as a sitting midfielder, seriously highlighting a massive area of weakness to the newly-promoted side.

Matters certainly weren’t helped on Tuesday night, as the Cambridgeshire side put on another calamitous display in a 4-0 home defeat to League One side Plymouth Argyle. David Cornell kept the score down, whilst new midfield signing Norburn watched on from the stands.

This Saturday sees Posh take on fellow relegation favourites Derby County at the Weston Homes Stadium, and after letting in seven goals in just two games, defensive stability needs to be introduced to this Peterborough side.

Norburn has been brought in as a defensive midfielder, a role which the 28-year-old enjoyed last season. A clear structure must be put in place for the next match, especially as the Rams scored three goals in their own EFL Cup tie, and the recent acquisition may just be the key to competing at a higher physical level.

Norburn has never competed at a second-tier level before, and after a slight decline from his early-Shrewsbury form, the jury is still out on the Grenada international.