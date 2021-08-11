Sheffield United are close to signing defender Harris O’Connor.

Sheffield United are on the verge of acquiring the centre-back on a free transfer, as per the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 11.08.21, 11.56).

O’Connor, who is 19-years-old, is available after being released by Rangers at the end of last season.

He has spent the past week or so on trial with the Blades and has seemingly done enough to earn a contract.

Read: Sheffield United man continuing talks with Hull City

Looked at by other clubs

The Daily Record say he has spent time training with Premier League side Burnley over pre-season and Stoke City are also keen.

However, Sheffield United are now swooping in to boost their defensive department of their Under-23s.

Career to date

O’Connor has risen up through the academy at Rangers but left the Glasgow side when his contract expired at the end of June.

Read: Sheffield United man eyed by Burnley

He spent time away from Ibrox on loan at Brechin City last season to get some first-team experience under his belt.

The centre-back ended up playing 12 times for the Highland League outfit.

He has been weighing up his next move in the game and is now poised to be handed a deal by Sheffield United.

The Blades

Slavisa Jokanovic lost his opening game in charge of the Yorkshire club at home to Birmingham City but they bounced back with a 1-0 win over Carlisle United in the Carabao Cup last night.

Next up for Sheffield United is an away trip to Swansea City on Saturday night.