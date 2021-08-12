Following an underwhelming debut, could we see Tyreece John-Jules dropped from the Blackpool starting XI this weekend?

The Tangerines have been busy this summer following their play-off final win. Experienced signings like Richard Keogh and Reece James have been mixed with younger players like Oliver Casey and loanee John-Jules. With new boys Shayne Lavery and Josh Bowler impressing as substitutes, it begs the question of whether John-Jules should remain in the starting XI.

The Arsenal loanee started in the 1-1 draw v Bristol City before being replaced by Bowler in the 73rd minute. Seven minutes later Lavery came on and the two combined for the Tangerines’ equaliser.

It was this impact that adds fuel to the fire for Neil Critchley to drop John-Jules in favour of the Lavery as Jerry Yates’ strike partner v Cardiff City this weekend. The 5’11 striker has good pedigree as he scored 33 in 56 appearances for Linfield and at only 22-years-old, he has plenty of time to improve.

Although time is also on John-Jules’ side, the 20-year-old is only at Bloomfield Road for this season. This combined with his mediocre loan spell at Doncaster Rovers last season which yielded five goals from 18 appearances, adds to the reasons why the former Linfield forward should be starting ahead of the youngster.

Critchley has a long season ahead of him as the Seasiders look to avoid a swift return to League One. However, if a strike duo of Lavery and Yates can strike up a partnership, that will make Critcley’s job a lot easier.