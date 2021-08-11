Rotherham United have completed the signing of defender Tolaji Bola, who joins on a permanent basis from Arsenal.

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has sealed his fifth signing of the summer window, with 22-year-old defender Tolaji Bola joining from Premier League side Arsenal.

He follows Hakeem Odoffin, Shane Ferguson, Oliver Rathbone and Josh Chapman through the doors at the AESSEAL New York Stadium as Warne looks to prepare his squad for a promotion push.

As confirmed on their official club website, Bola has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the club, joining permanently.

Bola has been attracting League One interest over the course of the summer window.

The Millers’ League One rivals Sheffield Wednesday moved to bring the London-born defender in on trial ahead of a potential swoop. However, Darren Moore opted against bringing him to Hillsborough.

Now, with his time at the Emirates Stadium coming to an end, it will be interesting to see if Bola can forge a career in the EFL with Rotherham United.

He comes in to add cover and competition at left-back. Bola will have Joe Mattock to compete with for a place in Warne’s starting 11, with Mattock holding down a starting role for much of his six years with the Millers.

Thoughts?

Former Rochdale loan man Bola will be determined to prove himself after departing Arsenal, with Rotherham giving him the platform to do so.

His arrival will help push fellow left-back Mattock, potentially bringing the best out of both players as Warne eyes an immediate return to the second-tier.